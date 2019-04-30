How FEMSA handles cybersecurity and innovation in corporate finance

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Interview with José Manuel Olguín, Treasurer, FEMSA Mexico’s FEMSA is the world’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler, and has three business divisions. Its trading division operates Oxxo, the largest convenience store chain in the region, with more than 18,000 stores in Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru. This chain serves around 11.8 million customers daily, very close to the metropolitan population of cities such as Moscow. Its other businesses include logistics, cooling solutions and plastic product manufacturing, among others. These figures place FEMSA at number 38 of the LT1000, the list of the 1,000 largest companies in Latin America by revenue, and […]