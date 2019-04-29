LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

In Depth Investment

Which countries are leading in PPPs in Latin America and the Caribbean?

IDB Invest April 29, 2019
Share
The region has almost three decades of experience in the implementation of Public-Private Partnerships, or PPPs. These countries were among the innovators in the PPPs they launched. Undoubtedly, the implementation of PPP programs and projects is a dynamic process. To illustrate this point, take the United Kingdom, where its Project Finance Initiative (PFI) has undergone several changes and adjustments since its creation in 1992. In New Zealand, the government learned from its first two PPP projects and through this experience, redesigned its institutional framework to make it more solid and establish standardized PPP contracts. In Latin America, we have seen similar adjustments […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Copyright © 2019 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page