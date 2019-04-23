Profitability Drivers Index: 4th Quarter 2018

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Latin Trade presents the fourth quarter results for the new Profitability Drivers Index. The index analyzes the Return on Equity (ROE) reported by more than 400 Latin American companies by looking at key financial indicators, including financial leverage, net margin, asset turnover, revenues, net income and more. ROE is a useful indicator to compare profitability within companies in the same sector, but it may lead to mistaken conclusions when comparing companies from different sectors, since profitability varies due to the many factors that are unique to each sector. That’s why the index includes two sub-indexes by sector. The first one, […]