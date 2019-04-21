Latin America: The Next 25 Years

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Interview with lawyer, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Adrienne Arsht “You want me to talk about the next 25 years? Can we try, the next 25 minutes?” Lawyer, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Adrienne Arsht, knows much of what there is to know about Latin America. On January 24, almost 25 days before being interviewed by Latin Trade, Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president of Venezuela. “Who would have thought 40 days ago that something like that would have happened?” Another example, she said, were the changes introduced by Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro in just over a month in office. Such remarks aren’t aimed […]