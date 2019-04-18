LOADING

Latin Trade Multilatina Index: Fourth Quarter 2018

Latin Trade April 18, 2019
Oil and gas, retail, and food and beverage were among the sectors that saw the most growth in Latin Trade’s most recent Multilatina Index for the fourth quarter of 2018. The multilatina index now includes data for more than 300 companies, compared with the previous edition’s 25 firms. In terms of companies, some of the top performers in the index were Enersis Americas, with a 65.9 percent revenue growth from the same period in the previous year. Brazilian food and beverage giant Marfrig posted a 68.4 percent growth, while Chilean holding firm Antarchile saw a 44.7 percent increase in revenues. […]
