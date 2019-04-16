Trade: Getting ready for the next crisis

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Earlier this month, the World Trade Organization (WTO) slashed its trade growth forecast for 2019 to the lowest level in three years. This followed similar warnings from the International Monetary Fund and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. The uncertainty generated by global trade tensions is contributing to the slowdown. And while unilateral tariff moves have been confined to a few countries, most economies are affected in one way or another. Even if the first quarter of 2019 has provided some good economic news for Latin America, the region will not escape the slowdown in the global economy and trade. Read the full column by Arancha González, Executive […]