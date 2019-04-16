A new lens for strategy

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

By Jorge Becerra, senior partner and managing director, The Boston Consulting Group One of the most important developments in the business sector over the last five years has been an understanding of sustainability in businesses and the action of “embedding” it within organizations. Although at the beginning sustainability was grouped into Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policies, little by little the expectations of investors and collaborators have grown. This growth has created a need to define a company’s purpose and to blend it into their core business, but also to make sure that the leaders, and all of the collaborators, express […]