LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

LT Daily Newsletters

The 5 Most Sustainable Companies in Latin America

David Buchanan April 15, 2019
Share
Latin Trade presented on Thursday the Latin Trade IndexAmericas Sustainability Award to five companies during a special event at the Colombian embassy in Washington, D.C. The event honored the companies in five categories that are at the forefront of sustainable practices in the region. “The private sector in the region is acknowledging the importance of our natural capital,” said Alejandro Piedrahita, CFO of Colombia’s Grupo Argos, Winner of the Latin Trade IndexAmericas Sustainability Award for Environment. Read more at Latin Trade. Mexican, U.S. business leaders unite to rebuke ‘disastrous’ Trump border closure threats Mexican and U.S. business leaders on Friday pushed back against President Donald Trump’s threats to close the U.S.-Mexico […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

A new lens for strategy
Jorge Becerra April 16, 2019
Copyright © 2019 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page