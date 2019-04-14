The 5 Most Sustainable Companies in Latin America

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Latin Trade presented on Thursday the Latin Trade IndexAmericas Sustainability Award to five companies during a special event at the Colombian embassy in Washington, D.C. The event honors the companies in five categories that are at the forefront of sustainable practices in the region. “The private sector in the region is acknowledging the importance of our natural capital,” said Alejandro Piedrahita, CFO of Colombia’s Grupo Argos, Winner of the Latin Trade IndexAmericas Sustainability Award for Enviornment. “It is of the utmost importance for us to inspire our subsidiaries Cementos Argos, Celsia and Odinsa to be part of the solution to […]