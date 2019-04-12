LOADING

*Live: A Conversation with Carlos Urzúa, Mexico’s Secretary of Finance and Public Credit

David Buchanan April 12, 2019
Among the highest priorities of Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is to attack poverty and inequality through an array of social development programs. Lopez Obrador has, for example, promised to increase pensions and other benefits for the elderly, expand scholarships and grants, encourage job-creation initiatives for the young, and provide child care subsidies. At the same time, the Mexican president has vowed to boost the sluggish economy and strengthen investor confidence. These and other issues will be discussed by Secretary Urzua in this open exchange about Mexico’s economic outlook and the challenges facing the government in coming years. (Starts […]
