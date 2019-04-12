Live: A Conversation with Alberto Carrasquilla, Colombia’s Minister of Finance and Public Credit

Colombia’s Minister of Finance and Public Credit, Alberto Carrasquilla, will address the Duque administration’s economic policy and investment priorities for the next four years, as laid out in the Plan de Desarrollo (Development Plan) currently being debated by the Colombian Congress. Early in his tenure, Minister Carrasquilla proposed a tax reform to address the growing fiscal deficit, exacerbated by the cost of addressing the massive flows of Venezuelan migrants into Colombia. After contentious debates, Colombia’s Congress approved a diluted tax bill that halved the original revenue target. Starts at 9:30am EST.