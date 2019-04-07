LOADING

CEAL Ingo Ploger Opinion

The Growth Trap in Latin America

Ingo Ploger April 7, 2019
By Ingo Plöger, Brazilian entrepreneur, President, CEAL Conselho Empresarial da America Latina – Brazil The global situation is at a new turning point. In the U.S., growth is expected to decline by 2020, Europe is already forecasting a turning point in 2019, and China’s growth figures are expected to decline, but the truth of these numbers is doubtful. Latin America in this scenario offers growth but with many doubts in its consistency. With Brazil in recovery, the numbers will be lower than expected, as well as in Mexico. The question that many analysts and economists ask is why is it […]
