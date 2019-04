Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Latin Trade presents the Top Law Schools in Latin America 2019. The ranking lists 25 schools from across the continent by academic reputation, number of citations for published papers, h-index citations and employer reputation. The results of the first edition of this ranking place Chile’s Pontífica Universidad Católica in first place, followed by Brazil’s Universidade de São Paulo and Mexico’s UNAM. To see the full ranking, click below: