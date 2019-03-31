Does a Nation’s Economic Growth Make People Happy?

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

By Jerry Haar, professor of international business at Florida International University and Global Fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, Washington, D.C. Which of these statements is true? Increased economic growth makes people happy Workers who are happy positively impact economic growth Both A and B The actual answer (not presented above) is “D”—none of the above. A thorough review and evaluation of independent, empirical research studies on happiness in Latin America and its relationship to economic growth reveal a surprisingly different portrait than what one would think. A cursory look to our neighbors to the South and […]