CFOs: In a privileged position in a world of data

Interview with Aeromexico CFO Ricardo Sánchez Baker Implementing cybersecurity strategies, improving the ERP system and automating basic tasks are all crucial in corporations today. The CFO, with access to all of the information in a company, is in a privileged position to recommend the best ways to carry out those tasks. But without a good internal communication strategy, those tasks will remain in a to-do list. This is one of the ideas that Ricardo Sánchez Baker, CFO at Mexican flagship carrier Aeromexico, highlights in this interview. Sánchez Baker also shares his ideas and experience in topics such as cybersecurity, […]