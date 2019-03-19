New Business Intelligence Product: Profitability Drivers Index

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Latin Trade has released a new business intelligence product for 2019: The Profitability Drivers Index. The new index analyzes the Return on Equity (ROE) reported by more than 300 Latin American companies by looking at key financial indicators, including financial leverage, net margin, asset turnover, revenues, net income and more. Good profitability reported by a company can be attributed to three main factors: good profit margins, an efficient use of assets and access to capital. This means that the index identifies not only the companies with the highest ROE, but it also identifies which of the aforementioned factors was the […]