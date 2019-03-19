LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Business Intelligence Indexes

*New Business Intelligence Product: Profitability Drivers Index

Latin Trade March 19, 2019
Share
Latin Trade has released a new business intelligence product for 2019: The Profitability Drivers Index. The new index analyzes the Return on Equity (ROE) reported by more than 300 Latin American companies by looking at key financial indicators, including financial leverage, net margin, asset turnover, revenues, net income and more. Good profitability reported by a company can be attributed to three main factors: good profit margins, an efficient use of assets and access to capital. This means that the index identifies not only the companies with the highest ROE, but it also identifies which of the aforementioned factors was the […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

CFOs: In a privileged position in a world of data
David Buchanan March 29, 2019
Copyright © 2019 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page