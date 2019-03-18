Latin Trade Tax Index

LOADING

Latin Trade March 18, 2019
Chile, Guatemala and Paraguay continue to show Latin America’s best tax environments for business, according to Latin Trade’s most recent Tax Index. The index takes into account corporate tax rates, the number of taxes companies must pay in one year, the number of hours it takes to prepare, file and pay three key taxes for businesses, as well as the total amount as a percentage of earnings a company pays in taxes during its second year of operations. Paraguay had the best results due to its low corporate tax rates (at 10%) and for being the country where companies pay […]
