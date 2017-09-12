What does the future hold for Latin America’s tourism sector?

Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Investment, sustainability and growth markets. An interview with SAHIC President and Founder Arturo García Rosa.
Amidst an upbeat outlook for the tourism sector in Argentina and Latin America in general, Buenos Aires will host this month the 2017 edition of SAHIC, the region’s largest tourism and hotel investment conference.
Latin Trade spoke with SAHIC founder and president Arturo García Rosa ahead of the event to find out his views on tourism and hotel investments in the region.
How do you see Latin America’s tourism sector over the next 10 years?
Latin America has the advantage of having destinations that are still very far from maturing and space to grow. The region hasn’t been affected by problems that have hit the sector in other parts of the world, for example terrorism or other types of issues. Overall, Latin America has a great potential for growth. Over the past years, the region’s countries have realized the importance of working to not only increase demand, but also to increase investment.
Which countries or markets do you see growing the most in terms of sending tourists to Latin America?
The U.S. is and surely will continue to be one of the biggest sources of tourists to the region.
Europe is a traditional market too, particularly countries such as Spain, Germany, Italy and France, they will continue to be an important source of visitors to Latin America.
But looking to the future, say medium and long-term, a market that will undoubtedly …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Read Our Latest Issue
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
Economic recovery means seventeen make a comeback to the region’s elite club
Seventeen …
The Top 25 Businesswomen in Latin America 2017
Latin Trade’s ranking of the top 25 …