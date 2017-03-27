Welcome to the post-New World Order

Jerry Haar and Altug Ulkumen
Veni, vidi, vinci. (“I came, I saw, I conquered”) Julius Caesar, 26 BC. Donald Trump, 2017. However, the new U.S. president confronts a landscape far more daunting and turbulent than the Roman emperor and his legions faced two millennia ago–namely one which is supplanting a decades-old, idealism-based global governance that originally arose from the ashes of the Second World War.
The world order that emerged after 1945 was one of even greater opportunities, as ideological barriers came crashing down a quarter of a century ago, unlocking vast labor pools that received their first taste of the free markets.
Just as with the remarkable technological strides that were occurring over the years, and not least because of them, wealth spread exponentially, propelling large swaths of mainly developing nation populations and bringing them within “material reach” of their first-world peers.
However, over the last decade what was once a well-defined middle class started to gravitate towards the lower middle segments of the income distribution and the income gap widened continuously, with greater wealth becoming increasingly concentrated in the hands of a shrinking base.
Not surprisingly the growing and percolating discontent of working class populations bubbled over, and the emerging forces of “conservative populism” swept across populations, nations, continents like wildfire with its infectious call to seek a more equitable distribution of wealth …
