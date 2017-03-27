Welcome to the post-New World Order

Veni, vidi, vici. (“I came, I saw, I conquered”) Julius Caesar, 26 BC. Donald Trump, 2017. However, the new U.S. president confronts a landscape far more daunting and turbulent than the Roman emperor and his legions faced two millennia ago –namely one which is supplanting a decades-old, idealism-based global governance that originally arose from the ashes of the Second World War. Continue reading the exclusive column by Florida International University professor Jerry Haar and Chartered Financial Analyst Altug Ulkumen at Latin Trade.
Brazil’s JBS weighs suspending U.S. public offering
Brazil’s JBS, the world’s biggest meatpacking company, will decide in coming days whether to suspend listing its overseas operations after a corruption scandal, according to newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. Folha also reported that JBS is not considering firing workers after it temporarily suspended most its beef production in Brazil on weak demand after a scandal blocked exports to key foreign markets.
Source: Reuters
Ferromex owner nears deal to acquire Florida East Coast Railway
The owner of Ferromex, Mexico’s largest railroad operator, is nearing a deal to acquire Florida East Coast Railway for more than $2 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The potential deal shows that Ferromex’s parent, Mexican mining conglomerate Grupo Mexico, is now seeking to apply its railroad operating expertise to foreign assets after dominating the …
