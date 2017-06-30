Key aspects of the marketing strategy at retail giant Walmart.
“We always start with price,” said Tony Rogers, Walmart´s Chief Marketing Officer. Price is without a doubt, the idée-force in Walmart’s marketing which, in turn, points from many directions at serving the company’s motto: “We save people money so they can live better.”
“Convenience is ok, but we prioritize price leadership,” Rogers said. That is not an easy strategy to follow even for the retail giant. The CMO concedes that convenience has gained relevance and its important is increasing at a rapid pace with new, harder standards being set daily by digital companies.
Labor demographics and technical changes have shaped these new preferences. In the United States, he added, 60 percent of all households have two working parents, that is 2.4 times more than in 1960. On average, people work five more hours per month, and if they are the hyper-connected type, the number rises to 13 additional hours per month. People also have some 10 hours of extracurricular activities. The combination of labor and technological trends has created “busy families,” Rogers explained.
In this environment, convenience could seem to be king. But Walmart’s low-cost, low-price strategy still has a great deal to offer, since busy families are oftentimes money-challenged as well.
Bare basics
Price leadership and flawless in-store execution are becoming key ingredients to compete against the rise of ecommerce and, especially, of …
