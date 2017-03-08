Want to help fight corruption? This challenge could be for you

With private and public investigations spreading across the region, it now seems more evident than ever that when it comes to tackling corruption, companies and government’s should put their money where their mouth is, specially where the public can see it.
One way of tackling issues such as public and private sector corruption, and promoting integrity, accountability and transparency, is through the power of technology.
An initiative led by Citigroup plans to do just that. Working together with tech giants including IBM, Facebook, MasterCard, Microsoft, and others, Citi has launched the worldwide Tech for Integrity Challenge, or T41.
The initiative will provide public sector entities with access to tech innovators and their ideas on how to increase transparency and efficiency. T4I will also provide the support and infrastructure that tech innovators need to tailor new technology solutions for this market.
The T41 challenge will seek to source innovation in areas including government transactions and procurement; culture, ethics and citizen engagement; cutting red tape; and information security and identity.
“By supporting open innovation and providing innovators with the tools they need to develop ideas, we hope to help solve some of the biggest challenges that the public sector faces,” said Julie Monaco, Global Head of the Public Sector Group in Citi’s Corporate and Investment Banking division.
