Unveiling Latin America’s tech talent

The mega-conference in Miami Beach to promote South Florida as a technology hub for tech business in Europe, North America and Latin America
After five consecutive years of eMerge Americas conferences, most attendees agree that the event is helping the greater Miami area to consolidate as a marketplace for tech busines. “Miami is starting to be seen as an innovation hub,” said Melissa Medina, Executive Vice President, eMerge Americas, in an exclusive interview with Latin Trade.
Medina also highlighted the emphasis that the event gave this year to the presence of Latin American speakers and entrepreneurs. Indeed, one of the most awaited conferences was that of Marcos Galperín, CEO & Co-Founder of Mercado Libre, the most popular and used e-commerce platform in Latin America.
Mercado Libre expanding financing business
Interestingly, during his presentation, Galperín redefined Mercado Libre‘s business as “an apps company,” to explain the shift that they are making into other services, such as financing. The Argentine business mogul sees a whole new potential in this business in Latin America. “I am surprised by the demand for financial services from the region’s population,” he said, adding “we are enabling Latin American people in financial topics.” Mercado Libre has started to provide low-cost loans to its customers and has recently launched its own credit cards in Argentina and Brazil.
While the lessons from the tech giants such as Galperín are invaluable, eMerge is …
