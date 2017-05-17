The U.S. has a unique opportunity to develop a “North American energy strategy” with Canada and Mexico, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said, striking a conciliatory tone with the other members of the North American Free Trade Agreement. “That relationship I don’t think has ever been more important than it is today, particularly from an energy perspective,” he told reporters at the White House, while stressing his close ties with his counterparts in Ottawa and Mexico City. “Energy is going to play a very important role.” The Calgary Herald reports.
Pan American Energy to invest $1.2 billion in Argentina in 2017
Argentina-based Pan American Energy, a unit of BP, will invest some $1.2 billion in the South American country this year, a company spokesman said on Tuesday, down from the $1.4 billion that the company had announced for 2016. About $400 million of the 2017 investment plan is destined for oil and gas exploration in the sprawling Vaca Muerta shale formation in Argentina’s southern Patagonia region. Reuters reports.
Brazil’s president says corruption charge is ‘soap opera’
Brazil’s president dismissed corruption allegations against him as a “soap opera plot” Tuesday and sought to cast doubt on the motivations of the country’s top prosecutor a day after a scathing indictment was issued against the leader. President Michel Temer is fighting to hold onto his job after Attorney General Rodrigo Janot filed an indictment …
