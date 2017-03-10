Trump boosts South America trade talks, says Brazil’s Foreign minister

U.S. President Donald Trump’s nationalist policies are breathing new life into South America’s efforts to open up its markets to the world, according to Brazil’s foreign minister. The Mercosur customs union plans to launch trade talks with Canada, India, and maybe South Korea and Japan in the next 18 months, while cutting its own red tape using more “pragmatism and less ideology,” Aloysio Nunes said on Friday.
Source: Bloomberg
Brazil’s Cemig seeks partner and IPO for two main units
Cia Energética de Minas Gerais plans to sell a majority stake in two units and list them in São Paulo and New York in coming months, a move that could help Brazil’s third-largest power utility reduce debt and curb state interference, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Sunday. Talks with potential partners, which include an undisclosed Brazilian investment bank, a North American investment firm and an Asian power utility, are at an advanced stage, the person said.
Source: Reuters
Brazil’s capital on edge ahead of corruption probes
Brazil’s capital is on edge ahead of the expected opening of scores of corruption cases this week against sitting and former politicians in a crisis that could threaten President Michel Temer’s rule. Within days, Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot is expected to request authority for a slew of probes against members of the government and Congress. It’s the latest chapter of a three-year embezzlement and …
