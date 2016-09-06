Top Businesswomen 2016

Photo: Mary Barra/WEF; Maria Patrizia Grieco/Enel; Isabel Noboa/Asamblea Nacional del Ecuador Flickr.
The women that are transforming the corporate Latin American landscape.
Latin American corporates still have a long way to improve the number of women in leadership positions. As of 2015, none of Latin Trade’s Top 50 companies have a female CEO.
The above figure adds evidence to the data collected by AS/COA, which shows that women hold only 5.6 percent of board seats in Latin America’s top companies, compared with 21.2 percent in the largest publicly listed European companies, as reported by the European Commission.
But where they lack in numbers, they certainly make up for in sheer skill. Take for instance one of the new additions to the list: Mayra Gonzalez, appointed President of the Mexican unit of Japanese carmaker giant Nissan in May this year. She is the first female President of any of Nissan’s global operations, and she was also the first woman to be in Nissan Mexicana’s board. In her previous post as Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Distribution Network Development, González broke an industry sales record.
Mexican dairy firm Grupo Lala (12th in Dairy Foods Magazine list of Top 100 North American dairies, and the only Mexican company in the list) has Lucía Dourritzague San Román. She is the company’s Global Innovation Director. Innovation is perhaps one of the hottest topics in business and government leadership, and a crucial aspect for any company seeking to grow in an environment of constant technological advancements. …
