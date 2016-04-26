Business Intelligence
Top Billionaires in Latin America: Down to 69 names from 100
The fortune of Joao Moreira Salles grew 33.3 percent over the past year. Photo: FNPI/Flickr

26th April 2016

The total number of billionaires in the region dropped dramatically to 69 in April, from the 100 names in the previous year, according to the 2016 edition of the Top Billionaires in Latin America.
The fall in numbers is a testament to the economic slowdown across the region, brought by low oil prices, a slowdown in China, and localized issues such as Brazil’s political and economic ongoing crises.
The total fortune of the 69 magnates in the list reached $299.2 billion, compared with the $415.1 billion from 2015.
The biggest fortunes were hit the hardest. Case in point is Mexico’s Carlos Slim with an estimated fortune of $50 billion, down 35 percent from the $77.1 billion last year.
Another example from Mexico is Ricardo Salinas Pliego, founder and chairman of Grupo Salinas (TV Azteca, Elektra, Banco Azteca) who saw his wealth fall almost by half from $8.2 billion last year, down to $4.3 billion this year.
In Brazil, one of the biggest drops was for the Marinho famiy (Rede Globo) -Joao Roberto Marinho, Jose Roberto Marinho and Roberto Irineu Marinho- with a 47.5 percent plummet in their fortune, from $8.2 billion in 2015 to $4.3 billion this year.
But there were others who despite the difficulties in the region managed to increase their fortunes.
The fortune of Jorge Moll Filho, the founder of the biggest hospital chain in Brazil, shot up 88 percent.
Joining him with one of the top growth rates is Mexico’s David Peñaloza Alanis, chairman and CEO of …

Read Our Latest Issue

