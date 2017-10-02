Latin Trade presents the newest addition to our list of indexes and rankings: The Top 10 CFOs in Latin America.
The ranking names the chief financial officers who have achieved the best financial results for their companies, taking into account three key performance indicators: Liabilities-sales ratio; gross debt-equity ratio, and annual average ROI.
See the full list below:
Argentina
Matías Gaivironsky, Cresud
Gaivironsky is the financial director of Argentine giant agricultural firm Cresud since 2011. He has been part of Cresud and Irsa since 1997 and was the financial director of Tarshop in 2008. He has a bachelor’s degree in Administration from the University of Buenos Aires and a Master’s in Finance from the University of CEMA. Between June of 2016 and 2017 the financial performance of Cresud was the most notable in the region:
The liabilities-sales ratio fell 164 percentage points (from 404% to 240%)
The gross debt-equity ratio fell 495 percentage points (from 770% to 275%)
The annual average ROIC increased in 0.88 percentage points (from 3.25% to 4.13%).
Ignacio Cruz Moran, Telecom Argentina
Moran is the CFO of Telecom Argentina since May 2016. Between 2008 and 2010, he was the CFO of oil company YPF. He then moved on to become YPF’s COO. Moran’s financial experience comes from his years in Banco San Juan Group and E&Y, where he performed different tasks related to financial surveillance. In June 2017, Telecom Argentina was one of the …
