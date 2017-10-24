The Top Retailers in Latin America 2017
pexels-photo-374894

24th October 2017

France-based Carrefour’s Latin America operations have shown considerable growth stability, particularly in Brazil, Latin Trade’s Top Retailers Ranking of 2017 shows.
Carrefour’s revenues grew almost 29 percent in the first half of 2017, reaching $10.3 billion.
Joining Carrefour among the retailers with the best growth results are Brazil’s Viavarejo, with a 30.4 percent growth in revenues, and France’s Groupe Casino, with a 27.4 percent growth.
The list ranks the 50 largest retailers headquartered, or operating in, Latin America, and includes each company’s revenues, profits, total assets and EBITDA.
To see and download the full ranking, please click below:
Top Retailers 2017

