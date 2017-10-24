The Top Retailers in Latin America 2017

France-based Carrefour’s Latin America operations have shown considerable growth stability, particularly in Brazil, Latin Trade’s Top Retailers Ranking of 2017 shows.
Carrefour’s revenues grew almost 29 percent in the first half of 2017, reaching $10.3 billion.
Joining Carrefour among the retailers with the best growth results are Brazil’s Viavarejo, with a 30.4 percent growth in revenues, and France’s Groupe Casino, with a 27.4 percent growth.
The list ranks the 50 largest retailers headquartered, or operating in, Latin America, and includes each company’s revenues, profits, total assets and EBITDA.
To see and download the full ranking, please click below:
Top Retailers 2017
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Read Our Latest Issue
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
Economic recovery means seventeen make a comeback to the region’s elite club
Seventeen …
The Top 25 Businesswomen in Latin America 2017
Latin Trade’s ranking of the top 25 …