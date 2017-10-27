The Top 50 Most Valuable Brands in Latin America

Brand Finance, an independent branded business valuation consultancy, developed for Latin Trade the ranking of the 50 most valuable brands in Latin America.
The value of each brand is calculated using the “Royalty Relief” method, which estimates likely future sales, applying an appropriate royalty rate to them and then discounting estimated future, post-tax royalties, to arrive at a Net Present Value (NPV).
To view the ranking (PDF), please click on the link below:
Top 50 Valuable Brands
