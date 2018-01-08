The Top 5 Risks for 2018

Global risk consultancy Control Risks warns that businesses in 2018 could face uncertainty due to the increasingly personalized and assertive style of national leaders whose decisions are hard to predict.
“Despite the most positive global economic outlook since the end of the financial crisis, we are entering a year of geo-political fragility that has the potential to trigger shockwaves to global stability and business confidence,” said Control Risks CEO Richard Fenning.
Below are the firm’s predictions of the top five risks this year:
North Korea escalation – War on the Korean peninsula is unlikely, but while the paths of escalation are clear, de-escalation is harder to plot. The search is on for the least bad option. The risks of miscalculation and accidental escalation are the highest they’ve been since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un assumed power.
Large-scale cyber attacks against infrastructure – 2017 was the year of major but random disruptive attacks. 2018 could see the likes of WannaCry, NotPetya and BadRabbit recur, but in a more powerful, targeted and disruptive manner. National infrastructure systems are particularly at risk.
US gets protectionist – Low likelihood, high impact, but the threat is there: in a year of mid-term elections, NAFTA negotiations fail to make enough headway, Donald Trump pulls the US out of NAFTA and the WTO, and goes after China on trade, causing profound disruption to international …
