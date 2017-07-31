From left: Donna Hrinak, President, Boeing Latin America; Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean. Images: Inter-American Dialogue, Cancillería del Ecuador/Flickr
The Top 25 Businesswomen in Latin America 2017
Latin Trade’s ranking of the top 25 businesswomen in Latin America is back this year with three new names, and one who made a comeback.
One of the new names in the ranking is Olga González Aponte, who was appointed chief financial officer of Wal-Mart de México y Centroamerica, the region’s largest retailer and one of the top companies in the Latin Trade 500 ranking (available for Latin Trade Magazine and Online subscribers).
Also appearing for the first time is Dulce de Godoy Bueno, co-founder and Vice Chair of Brazilian healthcare empire Amil Saude, and fellow Brazilian Maria Helena Moraes Scriptilli, co-owner of Grupo Votorantim, one of Latin America’s largest conglomerates. Moraes is one of three of the top businesswomen who featured in the Top 100 Billionaires of 2017.
The ranking names the most powerful businesswomen from or operating in the region, and includes an overview of their background, studies and net worth where available.
See the full list below:
BRAZIL
Maria Helena Moraes Scripilliti, Co-Owner, Grupo Votorantim
After the death of her father in 2014, Maria Helena and her brother inherited Grupo Votorantim, one of the region’s largest conglomerates. The group operates in the aluminum, the pulp and paper, energy, agribusiness and cement sectors. The Moraes Scripilliti family controls the company. She is one of the richest women in Latin America, with an estimated net worth of $2.6 billion as …
