The Top 10 Multilatina CSR Initiatives

Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, is increasingly at the core of every major business around the world.
Just this week, Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset owner, released a letter to S&P 500 CEOs urging social responsibility from corporations. “To sustain performance…you must also understand the societal impact of your business as well as the ways that broad, structural trends — from slow wage growth to rising automation to climate change — affect your potential for growth,” the letter said.
Multilatinas do their part by creating CSR programs that use creative ways to tackle regional issues, and are scalable.
In this new ranking for 2018, Latin Trade presents the Top 10 CSR Initiatives by multilatinas. To view the full ranking, click on the link below:
Top CSR Initiatives
