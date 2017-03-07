The power of parity in Latin America

As International Women’s day once again focuses attention on gender inequality around the world, Latin America has made welcome progress in some areas. The region has three of the top ten fastest-improving countries in the world since 2006—Bolivia, Ecuador, and Nicaragua—according to the World Economic Forum. However, on current trends the region as a whole could take another 72 years to fully close the gender gap. Read the full article by Andres Cadena, Senior partner in McKinsey & Company’s Bogota office; Patricia Ellen, partner in McKinsey’s Sao Paulo office, and Trish Gyorey, partner in McKinsey’s Santiago office.
Want to help fight corruption? This challenge could be for you
One way of tackling issues such as public and private sector corruption, and promoting integrity, accountability and transparency, is through the power of technology. An initiative led by Citigroup plans to do just that. Working together with tech giants including IBM, Facebook, MasterCard, Microsoft, and others, Citi has launched the worldwide Tech for Integrity Challenge, or T41. Click here to learn more about how to take part.
VivaAerobus reaches 15 percent market share in Mexico
After 10 years of operations, low-cost carrier VivaAerobus now controls 15 percent of Mexico’s domestic flight market. “This year we will continue to gain market share, we hope to reach 17 percent,” said the airline’s director of corporate communications, Alfonso Collantes. In January, VivaAerobus transported …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
Spanish telecoms giant Telefónica is the largest foreign firm operating in Latin America in …
Brazil’s Autopista Litoral Sul, a highway management company, has dethroned private …