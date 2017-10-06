The most attractive Latin American markets in the next five years

The Florida International Bankers Association, FIBA, is ready to host the annual Latin America Trade and Economic Forum, which brings together multinational corporations, banks, importers and exporters to exchange ideas, share their outlook and discuss current market conditions to help manage and expand their business with Latin America.
Latin Trade spoke with David Schwartz, President and CEO of FIBA, ahead of the event to get his insight about the most attractive markets and sectors in Latin America in the next five years, and what is stopping Latin American firms from reaching their full growth and expansion potential.
What markets in the region show the greatest potential over the next five years?
Let’s preface that with what’s going on in the region. Latin America is one of the most important trade partners for the U.S., and for Florida in particular. We are cautiously optimistic because now the U.S. government is revising the North American Free Trade Agreement, Nafta, as well as the Trans-Pacific Partnership. That leaves the question of what the impact of those decisions would be for the region.
Argentina has made great progress in terms of turning around some of the regulatory issues they used to have and becoming more business friendly. Of course the President has that background and he is moving full speed ahead to change the regulations inside the country in order to improve the business environment.
Brazil is always an interesting market. Despite …
