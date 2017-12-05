The keys to Loggi’s success

What big firms can learn from an innovative startup.
Five years ago, having a courier pick up a package seven minutes after placing a request would have been close to a miracle in traffic-burdened São Paulo. That was until three young Paulistas founded Loggi in 2013, the first quick-delivery services in Brazil. Successful? A 400 percent per year revenue increase might give the idea that it is.
In general, people are intrigued with the genesis of startups.
But, where do the ideas come from? Loggi’s co-founder Arthur Debert seems to have been asked that question a thousand times. A bit bored, he recalls once more: “before Loggi, Fabien Mendez operated an Uber copycat. Regulations forced him to shut down,” he told Latin Trade. The partners went on to study regulations on transportation of goods, and decided to follow that path. They ended up uberizing package delivery services in São Paulo, much in the way other companies did in Latin America.
But our inquiry was not aimed at finding a champion of original inventions, but to confirm an ugly truth that we at Latin Trade have seen all over the innovation space in the region: business ideas are overrated in Latin America. They, by far, are not the most valuable asset of an enterprise as many rose-lensed startup managers might think. “Execution is everything,” Debert agrees with Latin Trade.
Native tech company Loggi stands on opposite shores of traditional, big Latin American companies. However, Debert and his team seem to …
