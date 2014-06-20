The Chilean strategy

“We believe that the regional market is the most appropriate for export diversification. It is the most important market for exports of manufactures and services, and for most exporting companies, especially small and medium-size enterprises,” said Heraldo Muñoz, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile. But intra-regional trade accounts for only 26 percent in Latin America, compared to 50 percent in Europe. There are however some instances in which integration has gone deeper than expected. Latin Trade reports.
Statoil takes first bite of solar market with Brazilian joint venture
Norway’s Statoil is taking its first step into the solar sector on Wednesday, partnering up with Oslo-listed renewable energy firm Scatec Solar in a joint venture aiming to build several large-scale solar plants in Brazil. With a 40-percent share in Scatec’s construction-ready 162 megawatt Apodi farm and a 50-percent share in the project execution company, Statoil adds to a renewable energy portfolio that until now has consisted mainly of offshore wind projects. Reuters reports.
Brazil agency says Bayer-Monsanto tie-up can hurt competition
A unit of Brazil’s competition regulator Cade has said Bayer AG’s proposed takeover of Monsanto Co. could be detrimental to competition and urged conditions for Brazilian approval of the corporate tie-up, a document released on the agency’s website shows. The Cade unit said solutions included creating or strengthening another player to compete in the markets for …
