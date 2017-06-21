The CFO: a new showperson?

“How cool is this week?”
No, it´s not a loud beginning for a company-wide sales meeting. It’s the way in which Brett Biggs, CFO of Walmart, began his presentation at the annual shareholders meeting in Bentonville, Arkansas, a few days ago.
His was not a dry, financials-driven PowerPoint presentation, but a show with a script that was something between a pep talk and a report to the board, leaning much more to the former than to the latter.
He then told a personal story, to a stadium filled with 14,000 employees and shareholders. Less than a year ago, Biggs said, management gave investors details of a new financial framework based on three key elements which define how Walmart measures success: strong efficient sales growth, operating discipline, and strategic capital allocation.
He shared a lesson his father taught him on achieving two goals simultaneously, to illustrate the need to achieve sales growth and spend money more wisely. These are the elements which in his view, summarize the three-pronged financial strategy he had just outlined. “It’s about doing both, every day,” he said.
Biggs told the audience about the 2016 sales of $486 billion, and $13 billion sales growth. He reported that Walmart USA had completed 11 straight quarters of comparable sales growth, while affiliate Sam’s Club had completed five straight quarters. He also mentioned that their international operation had posted positive results in 10 out of 11 countries, and 7 of them had grown sales …
