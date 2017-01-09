The biggest challenge to achieving gender equality according to Donna Hrinak, President Boeing Latin America

As President for Boeing Latin America and Vice President for Boeing International, Donna Hrinak is one of Latin America’s top businesswomen. Her career, initially as diplomat in the region, and later in the private sector, has been recognized with multiple awards including the Order of Bãrao de Rio Branco, from the government of Brazil; the Order of Merit of Duarte, Sánchez and Mella, from the government of the Dominican Republic; and the Career Achievement Award from the US Department of State, amongst others. She has also appeared in successive editions Latin Trade’s annual Top Businesswomen ranking.
Latin Trade spoke to Ms. Hrinak at the 2016 Council of the Americas (COA) Symposium and 22nd Bravo Business Awards, held in Miami.
You were panelist in a gender inequality discussion during the COA Symposium and you have been involved in the region for more than two decades now. How do you think that the position of women in corporate Latin America has evolved in all these years?
The situation is certainly better than when I started my career, but it is not going fast enough. As we heard in the discussion today, it will take women 95 years to reach gender parity and I have heard other statistics that say that it will take 72 years for women to reach the same level of positions that men have in boards (of directors). So we have a long way to go and I think we should take a holistic approach to making better progress, combining better policies and practices and then, women …
