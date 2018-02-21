Ten Up and Coming Businesswomen

Every year, Latin Trade publishes the ranking of the Top 25 Businesswomen in Latin America. But this year, we’ve created a new ranking naming the women who are well on their way to joining the ranks of the aforementioned Top 25.
The 10 women in this ranking took great strides in their professional careers in 2017 and the first month of 2018 by joining the board of directors or executive board of some of the largest companies in Latin America.
To see the full list, click on the link below:
10 Up and Coming Businesswomen 2018
