Telefonica ratifies $3-billion Peru investment plan

Spanish telecoms firm Telefonica has ratified a $3-billion investment plan for Peru through 2020. The aim is to boost digital transformation in companies, countries and governments, said Cesar Linares, Telefonica CEO in Peru. Last year, Telefonica invested $793 million in Peru, of which $315 million went to improving infrastructure to deploy 4G technology.
Source (in Spanish): El Comercio
Bancomer to invest $1.5 billion in tech
Over the next four to five years, Mexico’s Bancomer, a subsidiary of Spain’s BBVA, will invest $1.5 billion in technology such as software, big data and artificial intelligence, said the company’s Chairman Francisco Gonzalez. “We are preparing to be more efficient. Over the next years there will be a tremendous digital transformation that will benefit society,” Gonzalez said. “We are very confident in Mexico. In its private sector and as a country,” he added.
Source (in Spanish): El Financiero
Chile’s Falabella to launch credit card business in Mexico this year
Chilean retailer Falabella said it will launch its credit card business in Mexico in the first half of this year. The move comes after the company struck a deal last year with Mexico’s Soriana to open home improvement stores and financial services in Mexico through its subsidiary CMR. “We are waiting for the permits, but we feel that in the first half we will be issuing credit cards,” said Falabella CEO Sandro Solari.
Source (in Spanish): El Financiero
