Tech icons talk innovation

Innovation seems to be an elusive practice for Latin American firms. Columbia University professor, Raúl Katz, notes that the region massively adopted digital tools in the last decade. However, this adoption has not resulted in increased productivity, or faster economic growth. What’s missing? Latin Trade spoke with the heads of IBM, SAP, Microsoft, Aeromexico and IHG, about ways to spur innovation in the region. Read the full interview.
Trust in Latin America’s growth outlook strengthens: poll
Economists’ confidence in Latin America’s prospects is strengthening ahead of major elections in the region as global growth accelerates, the latest Reuters survey found. For all but one of the region’s major economies, respondents either increased or maintained their growth forecasts from the previous poll in October. The sole exception was Mexico, Reuters reports.
Colombian loan portfolios seen growing by 6.3 percent in 2018
Commercial banks’ loan portfolios in Colombia will grow by 6.3 percent this year, more than treble their likely growth in 2017, the banking association said on Monday, as expectations of consumer spending rise. Portfolio recovery in 2018 will be thanks to low interest rates, increased demand for consumer and commercial credit and economic recovery, Asobancaria, the Colombian banking association, said in a report. Nasdaq reports.
Mexico blasts Trump’s solar panel tariff
President Donald Trump’s decision on Monday to impose stiff …

