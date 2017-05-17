Spend better, not more, on infrastructure, says World Bank

Jorge Familiar, vice-president for Latin America and the Caribbean at the World Bank. Photo: Courtesy of the World Bank.
Interview with Jorge Familiar, vice-president for Latin America and the Caribbean at the World Bank
Insufficient infrastructure remains one of the main impediments to Latin America’s economic growth and development. Estimates put the infrastructure gap at $180 billion a year. However, at present the region devotes just 3 percent of GDP to infrastructure, compared to 4-8 percent elsewhere in the developing world. However, highlighting a recent report from the World Bank, Jorge Familiar, vice-president for Latin America and the Caribbean at the World Bank tells Latin Trade that the region can make a great deal of progress by prioritizing specific projects. “Instead of simply identifying the value of the gap, the region needs to ask what services need to be fulfilled, identify the priorities, and embark on a process to attract investment to fill this gap,” he says.
“Opportunities differ by country, but there are commonalities that can be found across the region,” says Familiar. While the region has done a good job of investing in energy infrastructure, there are still notable shortfalls in fields such as in transport infrastructure and sanitation. To highlight his point, Familiar points out that only 30 percent of wastewater is treated in the region, which has a negative effect on health and the environment. In addition, poor transport infrastructure – with a relatively low paved road density – means that although two cities might be just 200 kilometers apart, a …
