Latin Trade IndexAmericas Sustainability Award

Sustainability is one of the most crucial matters of the 21st century. Businesses must prosper and grow as much as they can to meet the needs of their customers, but without damaging the natural and social environments. This is a growing request around the world, and there is no other option.

Figures show that sustainability is not a goal of idealists but is, increasingly, a business need. For example, a 2015 paper published in the Journal of Sustainable Finance with data from 2,000 studies, showed that companies with strong environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) perform financially better, and show a higher valuation when they are listed in a stock market.

In a report by the Boston Consulting Group presented by Jorge Becerra in his most recent Latin Trade magazine column, he shows that the best companies in ESG in four sectors – packaged consumer goods, biopharmaceutical products, oil and gas, and banking – showed a valuation between 3 and 19 percent higher than the average in their sectors.

Social conditions also require sustainability. Lourdes Casanova, in her Latin Trade magazine column, shows how the rise in poverty and absurd corruption rates threaten Latin America’s future. “It is imperative that business leaders become part of the solution of the region’s social problems,” she writes.

The Inter-American Development Bank, IDB, has been a champion in promoting sustainability among Latin American companies. In 2016, it launched the IndexAmericas, to quantify business performance in practices favorable to the environment, society, corporate governance (ESG) and economic development. Through a system of 400 indicators, the bank chose the top 100 in ESG out of 6,000 stock-exchange listed firms.

Building on the IDB’s extraordinary methodological development, Latin Trade selected this year the best among the top 100 for the Latin Trade IndexAmericas Sustainability Awards.

The award will be presented during the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) annual meeting at the InterContinental Hotel in Mendoza, Argentina, on March 23.

The award has five categories: Environment

Social Innovation

Corporate Governance

Development

Multilatinas

The nominees are: Intel, 3M and Valeo (Environment); AES, Cemig and Natura (Social Innovation); General Electric, Johnson & Johnson and Unilever (Corporate Governance); Accenture, Citigroup and Telefónica (Development) and Globant, Itaú and Tenaris (Multilatinas).

With this annual award, Latin Trade wants to support the aim of the IDB and so many other institutions determined to highlight and spread the best practices of the region’s largest companies and their contribution to economic growth

