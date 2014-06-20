Private firms to invest up to $3 billion in Mexico’s third electricity auction: Minister

Private companies will invest up to $3 billion in green energy projects in Mexico’s third electricity auction, said Energy minister Pedro Joaquín Coldwell. That amount would add to the already $9 billion invested in the sector. During a speech at an energy forum in Mexico City, Joaquín highlighted the importance of increasing green energy projects and rely less on fossil fuels. The results of the auction will be published on November 20 this year, he added. MIlenio reports (in Spanish).
Brazil police suspect Temer and aides involved in corruption
Brazil’s federal police suspect that President Michel Temer, alongside a group of close aides from his party, participated in illicit acts that rendered him up to $10 million in advantages and other perks. In a report on Monday, police said there were indications that Temer, 77, and the so-called “Gang of the Lower House” might have engaged in active and passive corruption acts, fraud and other crimes. The report was sent to the Federal Supreme Court, the only court with the authority to investigate a sitting president. Reuters reports.
Brazil watchdog fine-tunes rules for securities filings
Brazil markets watchdog CVM has fine-tuned rules governing corporate securities filings, seeking to adapt disclosure practices to a market braced for fast growth in the light of declining borrowing costs and a nascent economic recovery. CVM said the new rules will allow companies to request suspending trading of their shares to unveil a …
