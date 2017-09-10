Brazil’s Embraer plans to produce commercial aircraft in China

Brazilian aeronautical company Embraer plans to analyse the possibility of building a factory in China to manufacture jet aircraft for the commercial aviation segment, the company’s chief executive said. Chief Executive Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva said the board of directors intends to bring the E195-E2 to the market in 2019, before considering building a factory in China, which would be the first outside Brazil for the production of commercial aircraft. Macauhub reports.
US-based UnitedHealth proposes buying Chile’s Banmedica
Chilean healthcare company Banmedica said on Friday that it had signed a non-binding agreement to sell all its shares to U.S.-based UnitedHealth Group. The deal is estimated to reach $2.8 billion. “If the transaction materializes, the price to be offered in the takeover bid for each share of the company would be$3.47,” Banmedica said in a statement to regulators. Banmedica operates health insurance, clinics and other services in the sector. Pulso reports (in Spanish).
Uruguay vice president quits amid probe into use of public funds
Uruguay’s Vice President Raul Sendic presented his resignation on Saturday amid accusations that he misused public funds while heading state oil company Ancap. “I presented to the plenary of the FA (ruling party) my irreversible resignation from the vice presidency. I also told President Tabare Vazquez,” he wrote in a tweet. The party’s ethics committee has ruled that Sendic used his Ancap credit …
