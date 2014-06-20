Corporate sustainability—the new mandate

Is the exclusive aim of the corporation to maximize profit and shareholder value or does it have an obligation to do more? This question—and dilemma—has been vigorously debated since Milton Friedman posed that the only responsibility of business should be business.
This crucible is now a moot issue. It is commonly accepted that corporations should go beyond financial viability and act as environmental stewards, promote social responsibility, advance economic development, all while exhibiting exemplary ethical behavior, transparency and accountability. And in Latin America, there are a number of drivers that have contributed to wider spread of corporate thought and action with respect to sustainability. Read the full column at Latin Trade by Jerry Haar and Carlos Parra, professors and researchers at Florida International University.
Brazil IT firm Tivit’s shareholders aim for up to $580-million IPO
Shareholders of Brazilian information technology provider Tivit on Monday said they planned to raise up to $580 million in an initial public offering. Tivit, which is controlled by British buyout firm Apax Partners, will be listed in Brazil, but institutional investors in the United States may buy shares in the IPO through Regulation 144A. Nasdaq reports.
Mexico’s industrial output posts biggest drop in more than two years
Mexican industrial output unexpectedly sank in July, marking its worst performance in more than two years, on sharp contractions in building and …
