Corporate sustainability—the new mandate

Latin America’s Top Trading Partners 2017

The U.S., China and Germany remain Latin America’s top trading partners, according to Latin Trade’s most recent edition of the Top Trading Partners ranking.

The ranking provides data for exports and imports, including their percentage changes from the year before, for bilateral trade between Latin America and 15 countries around the world.

With total trade reaching more than $763 billion, the U.S. remains at the top of the list, although the figure shows a 4 percent drop from the previous year.

In fact, every single country in the index showed a drop in total trade, a contrast from last year’s edition where France posted double-digit growth, and countries such as Spain, Belgium and the UK all saw positive figures.

Some of the steepest drops were Singapore (-14 percent); the UK (-12 percent) and South Korea (-13 percent).

To view and download the full ranking, click below:

Top Trading 2017