U.S. President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies are not deterring large Spanish firms from investing in Mexico. A group of 14 companies including BBVA, Mango, Inditex, Iberdrola, Meliá, FCC, OHL, Acciona and Sabadell are expected to invest some $7.1 billion in Mexico over the next years. Among the projects are new green energy plants by Iberdrola, Gamesa and Cox; modernization and refurbishing of hotels by Barceló and Meliá and more Mexico City-Madrid frequencies by Iberia.
Source (in Spanish): El Financiero
How to deal with change and innovation?
In this exclusive interview, Jorge Becerra, Senior Partner & Managing Director, The Boston Consulting Group gives his insight on the hardest decisions Latin American CEOs have to make, as well as how to deal with change and innovation. Watch the full video interview.
Mexico urges TPP countries to define new strategy
Mexican Economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo has urged fellow Trans-Pacific Partnership countries to “quickly define a new integration strategy as the U.S. pulls out of the deal”. “Mexico has to be at the forefront of global integration, we have to capitalize on the negotiation capital invested in the TPP in a smart way,” Guajardo said at a high-level meeting in Chile.
Source (in Spanish): Milenio
Avianca’s second-largest shareholder files injunction to halt United deal
A minority shareholder in Colombian airline Avianca filed a motion for a preliminary injunction Wednesday seeking to halt a deal between the …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
By Jerry Haar and Krystal Rodriguez
The dictionary definition of crucible is “an extremely …
Latin America is at the crossroads of a new economic paradigm. The region can no longer depend …