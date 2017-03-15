Spanish firms to invest $7.1 billion in Mexico

U.S. President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies are not deterring large Spanish firms from investing in Mexico. A group of 14 companies including BBVA, Mango, Inditex, Iberdrola, Meliá, FCC, OHL, Acciona and Sabadell are expected to invest some $7.1 billion in Mexico over the next years. Among the projects are new green energy plants by Iberdrola, Gamesa and Cox; modernization and refurbishing of hotels by Barceló and Meliá and more Mexico City-Madrid frequencies by Iberia.
Source (in Spanish): El Financiero
How to deal with change and innovation?
In this exclusive interview, Jorge Becerra, Senior Partner & Managing Director, The Boston Consulting Group gives his insight on the hardest decisions Latin American CEOs have to make, as well as how to deal with change and innovation.
Mexico urges TPP countries to define new strategy
Mexican Economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo has urged fellow Trans-Pacific Partnership countries to “quickly define a new integration strategy as the U.S. pulls out of the deal”. “Mexico has to be at the forefront of global integration, we have to capitalize on the negotiation capital invested in the TPP in a smart way,” Guajardo said at a high-level meeting in Chile.
Source (in Spanish): Milenio
Avianca’s second-largest shareholder files injunction to halt United deal
A minority shareholder in Colombian airline Avianca filed a motion for a preliminary injunction Wednesday seeking to halt a deal between the …

