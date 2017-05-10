How things look for 2018

Photo: eflon/Flickr
The performance of the economy, the future of the middle class. The vision of Standard & Poor’s chief economist for Latin America.
In 2018 conditions for most of the region’s countries will be strengthened, so they will be able to grow at their potential rates. “They aren’t very high, they aren’t Asian rates except in three countries: Paraguay, Peru and Panama,” Joaquín A. Cottani, chief economist for Latin America for the credit rating company Standard & Poor’s, told Latin Trade.
In general there will not be spectacular sectors next year, except possibly in infrastructure in some countries. The region continues to depend heavily on commodities and these types of goods, so there will not be any big miracles. “There is no sector that could be seen as a driver of growth in these countries, but no doubt all that depends on what happens in the world economy,” he continued. “South America depends on China, and Mexico and Central America depend on the United States, and that dependency is structural. Its not going to change tomorrow.”
Cottani doesn’t expect a return to the highs in the international price cycle. However, he thinks the fact of China’s soft landing to much lower rates of growth is a relief and expects it to continue being that way. “We are not expecting a worse situation than what we have seen up until now.”
What happened during the time of low commodity prices, in spite of the fact that exchange rates were devalued, is that non-traditional sectors did …
