Alliances: the new way to finance development (Part 3)

The IDB is developing sustainable businesses and promoting dialog to find creative solutions to development. Interview with Bernardo Guillamón and Matías Bendersky.
The name of the game for companies is increasingly “sustainability.” This isn’t just to make a better world; it’s is also to do good business at the same time. Often those strategies must be in tune with other private players, or with governments. The IDB is involved in developing this sustainable vision in the region. Bernardo Guillamón, manager of the bank’s Strategic Alliances Office and Matías Bendersky, chief of the Alliances and Mobilization of Resources unit in that office, answer questions about how they will do it.
One enormous issue for development is getting private companies to have sustainable strategies. How does the IDB do this?
Matías Bendersky: We are working in the Bank to give recognition to companies that increase their spending on sustainability. It’s not only because they want to do good things and because they want to make the world a better place, but also because sustainability has direct benefits on their business development and earnings.
Today’s consumers are better informed, more connected. Millennials and others who aren’t so Millennial also hear the story of those sustainable companies and change their ways of buying, and choosing those sustainable brands more. So this is a trend that is here to stay and we have to base our strategies as the IDB Group on that.
In that line of …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
Economic recovery means seventeen make a comeback to the region’s elite club
Seventeen …
Interview with Katia Bouazza, managing director and head of Latin America, Capital Financing at …